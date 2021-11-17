Within the fast food franchises that are in the world, the one represented by Ronald Mc Donald’s is undoubtedly one of the best known among hamburger lovers, the fanaticism for consuming products of a specific brand can be something that passes through Much the thinking of most consumers extends those who eat a single type of food for years or those who come in search of the fashionable collectible more than for the food: however, these actions are usually common by fans, and not by a jail, that is why it has been made known through social networks from the perspective of an employee who recounts, like a prison in Georgia, the United States made a request for approximately 6,400 products.

Mc Donald’s and the warrant order

On TiTok, the story of the large sum of products that had to be prepared in less than four hours was released. Through the perspective of an employee of the famous fast food chain, it became known as a prison in the state of Georgia, United States, received a gigantic request, to request a total of 6,400 products were made, the An employee named Brittani Marie Curtis, recounted how the employees were given a period of four hours to produce said quantity of products, and also pointed out that although the nearby jail used to place similar or large orders, it never did so with so little time to spare. advance.

For the elaboration of such a large quantity of products, two people had to be used with calculators in hand, who had total control of the products; however, the employee points out that the count had to be done 20 times.

It is worth mentioning that the hamburger franchise employees had to wait for the prison executives to execute the corresponding payment, in order to begin with the preparation of the products which consist of:

1,600 McChikckenes.

1,600 McDoubles.

3,200 cookies.

This large order had to be prepared by a few employees in no more than four hours.

The Tik Tok

From her official account on the social network Brittani Marie Curtis, under the username of @ brittanicurtis23, she stated: “When a customer calls and says they need 1,600 McChickens, 1,600 McDoubles and 3,200 cookies in four hours,” Curtis said on TikTok and added: “I’m not going to lie, your girl is tired!”

From this social network, the large amount of food that was requested has become viral, where you can also see several cardboard boxes with the content prepared in less than 4 hours.

