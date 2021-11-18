they pay $ 27 thousand tickets to see the show and take pictures with him

Justin Bieber’s world tour is already on sale in most countries, and Latin America is no exception. Tickets for shows in Mexico, Chile and Argentina are selling out due to high interest throughout the region to see the Canadian after long years.

Tickets for the Monterrey and Guadalajara concerts, which will take place on May 22 and 23, 2022, respectively, began to be sold this Wednesday, November 17.

The Mexico City show (Foro Sol) on May 25, 2022, meanwhile, goes on sale from November 18.

Tour tickets “Justice World Tour 2022/2023”In Mexico they are sold at prices that range between 610 pesos and 27,500 pesos.

Yes, 27,500! This ticket is the one that corresponds to the ticket “VIP 1 Justice VIP Experience” the most expensive and that gives access to all kinds of benefits that, among other things, includes a photograph with Justin Bieber.

The “VIP2 Ghost VIP Package” is the second most expensive ticket: 11 thousand pesos; and the third, “VIP3 Peaches VIP Package”, which is for sale at 9 thousand pesos.

The “VIP4 Hold On VIP Package”, meanwhile, is offered at 5,750 pesos and the “VIP5 Somebody On VIP Package” costs 4,250 pesos.

What does the VIP 1 ticket to see Justin Bieber give access to: the most expensive ticket includes a “Backstage” tour, all VIP benefits and exclusive merchandise pre-sale at the show location. Also, what was said: the photo with Justin (it is a group, with a minimum of four people).

The demand was selling out the places of all the shows this Wednesday, November 17, including the most expensive.

This is why Mexican “beliebers” are demanding more dates on social media.

The high interest in the arrival of Justin Bieber to Mexico is due not only to the fact that the artist has not sung in the country since 2017, but also to the “drought” of events of this nature in the long months of the pandemic.

This is something that musicians and other artists should take advantage of when designing their marketing strategies: the need for consumers to attend mass events regardless of ticket prices.

Justin Bieber 2022 tickets: sale and prices

From May 2022 to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, traveling to more than 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced soon in Asia and the Middle East.

In 2022, the tour will be mostly focused on Latin America and in 2023, on Europe.

On May 22, in Monterrey (Monterrey Baseball Stadium). On May 23, in Guadalajara, Jalisco (March 3 Stadium, Zopopan). And on May 25, in CDMX (Foro Sol). The details.