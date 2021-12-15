Although the official confirmation has not been made, the former governor of Baja California, a person close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would be appointed as undersecretary of the Interior as of January 2022.

This office of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) was occupied in 2019 by Ricardo Peralta when Olga Sánchez Cordero was in charge of the country’s internal politics.

However, in August 2020 and claiming compliance with the Republic austerity, Peralta left the job and the office disappeared.

It was President López Obrador himself who in April of that year signed a decree by which the Undersecretariat of the Interior disappeared from the organization chart.

“10 undersecretaries are canceled and employment with the same rank and the same income is guaranteed to those who will leave said positions,” said the decree.

Before concluding his post as governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla was invited by the head of the federal Executive to form part of his government, as well as other former governors emanating from different political forces, such as Quirino Ordaz, former governor of Sinaloa, whom offered him the embassy of Mexico in Spain.

Yesterday afternoon, Jaime Bonilla visited the National Palace, where he met with the federal president; This would be the second visit by the former governor, who has not made any statement on the presidential assignment.

However, in social networks, various politicians, such as the mayor of Tijuana, Monserrat Caballero, have congratulated Bonilla on his new position in the federal government.

Today the former governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla Valdez, joins the cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as undersecretary of the Interior. Engineer, I send you a big hug and I wish you the best of success!#TijuanaForAll pic.twitter.com/kSRuR0pxJv – Montserrat Caballero (@ Montserrat4T) December 14, 2021

On his Twitter account, Jaime Bonilla published a photograph of his meeting yesterday with López Obrador, where he highlighted that he has accompanied his project for 20 years.

Bonilla Valdez joined the ranks of Morena in 2015 as president of the “political force” in Baja California and in 2018 he took a protest as a senator at the hand of the party headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, however his activities in the Senate of the Republic lasted three months because the president appointed him delegate of the Comprehensive Development Programs of the Government of the Republic, a position in which he did not stay long because he decided to run for the governorship of that state.

