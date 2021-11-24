The rage for The Squid Game still given to talk. The success of Netflix has generated a huge impact worldwide, which has been accompanied by some controversy. In North Korea, for example, a man would have been sentenced to death for bringing copies of South Korean production into the country, something prohibited by the authorities.

According Radio Free Asia, the accused smuggled The Squid Game from China and later sold copies in pendrives other North Korean citizens. The report mentions that the death sentence would be carried out by firing squad; however, it is not specified whether the sentence has already been consummated.

If this news is confirmed, North Korea will add a new controversy over the prohibitions imposed by the Kim Jong-un regime. But the punishment would not be limited to the person who allegedly entered the copies of the hit Netflix series. The authorities also they arrested seven high school students to buy (and see) The Squid Game.

It is mentioned that whoever acquired the material from the smuggler received a sentence of life imprisonment; while the others involved who saw the series would have to do forced labor for five years. But the story would not end there, as the teachers and school administrators of the captured students would have been fired. And they could even face an even greater penalty: the exile.

North Korea would make all its apparatus available against ‘The Squid Game’

Photo by Micha Brändli on Unsplash

Life in North Korea continues to be a source of intrigue and controversy. In recent years, some international journalists were able to enter the country and portray the harsh reality that its citizens face, but this has not changed the context of confinement that is experienced in frontiers.

Therefore, in a society that is under a permanent bombardment of anti-capitalist state propaganda (and mired in many and very serious limitations), it is not surprising that a series like The Squid Game is prohibited. Much more since it is a product from the southern neighbor.

In accordance with Radio Free Asia, the arrest of the seven students who bought and watched The Squid Game is the first that occurs with minors under the Law for the Elimination of Reactionary Culture and Thought. “The law, enacted last year, carries a maximum death penalty for viewing, owning or distributing media from capitalist countries, particularly South Korea and the United States,” the report said.

In addition, students would face harsh questioning until determining how he entered The Squid Game to North Korea; especially due to the tightening of border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as if all that was not enough, too controls in the markets would be increased; there they would look for pendrives and SD memories that could contain foreign audiovisual material.