They officially present the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi officially presented the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, with screen OLED HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, 50 MP camera and a super battery; here all the features.

The new smartphones Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have OLED DisplayMate A + screens and powerful imaging capabilities. Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K screen, which uses material Samsung E5 and microlens technology.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28-inch flexible OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 × 1080, maximum brightness of 1100 nit, 16000 brightness level settings and refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone adopts a TrueColor display, which enables accurate representation of colors on the screen.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro support both HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, enabling HDR viewing. Both have the chipset Snapdragon 8. GPU capabilities have been increased by 30 percent and power efficiency increased by 25 percent.

Both models support one transfer rate up to 6400 Mbps and sequential write speeds reach 1,450MB per second, a substantial increase compared to the previous generation.

Xiaomi 12 has a Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13MP ultra wide angle camera and a 5MP macro camera. While, Xiaomi 12 Pro has triple cameras state-of-the-art, each of which is 50MP. The main camera premieres the Sony IMX707 with an ultra-large sensor using 2.44μm 4-in-1 pixels.

Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and the Pro model with a 4,600 mAh. What’s more, Xiaomi offers “a solution to the industry’s problems of having high performance and capacity, satisfying the need for single cell batteries with a load of more than 100W,” the company said during the event.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the first devices to run on MIUI 13. Both devices will be available in black, blue or purple glass variants, or green vegan leather.

The new series Xiaomi 12 announced for the Asian market. But, we hope that the company will launch these models in the global market in the first months of 2022. Pricing has yet to be revealed.