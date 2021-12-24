With a drawing and a handwritten note, A little girl from Xalapa asks in social networks to help her find “Pua”, her favorite stuffed animal shaped like a pig, so it is willing to give a great reward: some “nice lenses of the optician YEUX“.

With the hope that the story will go viral and, perhaps, generate some impact among Internet users until reaching the new bearer of the toy, user Annel Hernández published on Facebook the moving request and a series of images of the minor hugging “Pua ”.

And although the face of the little girl is not shown or more information such as her age is given, to protect the privacy of the minor, the young woman who spreads her message assures that she is very sad for her piglet and that it is a figure that accompanies her in all the important moments of your life.

“For those who know little or a lot about Lía, they will know how important that little pig is to her. , how much they play all the time and how good it makes her feel, ”says Annel.

And it is that, understanding that social networks are a very powerful tool, Lía’s relatives seek to maintain communication with neighbors of the Colonia Revolución to request help from the Xalapeños.

“Wanted Pua. It is a cute white stuffed pig with gray spots, it is medium and a little chubby, it measures 30 centimeters… ”, wrote the little girl.

The description of “Pua” has contact numbers and social networks to communicate with Lía and ask for the symbolic but well-intentioned reward.

The reward

The “search and rescue” poster was posted in public areas of Colonia Revolución, where it is believed that “Pua” was lost.

And although it is not known if the business is owned by his family or friends, the YEUX optician is the one who will pay the reward. Regardless of the graduation that is needed, whoever delivers “Pua” will be able to choose the lenses he wants, with the design and color of his preference.

