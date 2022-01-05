The Omicron variant has been a real kick in the whole world, especially when it was already thought that the difficult time of Covid-19 had passed.

Undoubtedly, the arrival of Covid-19 and its, until now, endless pandemic has caused, by far, one of the most acute crises in the world; health, economic, political crisis, etc.

According to official figures, so far, more than 295 million positive cases have been recorded worldwide, of which, unfortunately, more than five million people have died from the disease.

Of course, when we are in the first days of 2022, the situation seems a bit more stable compared to the beginning of 2021 and, mainly, when Covid-19 became a global threat, back in March 2020.

The advancement of vaccination in various countries, where the majority of their population has the complete inoculation system (two doses), has allowed, among other things, that prevention and health measures have been relaxed a bit, which has opened the door to mass events, return to classrooms, to work in person, among other activities.

However, with the appearance of the Omicron variant and its incredible response and impact, once again, the situation seems alarming and, in some countries, certain measures have even been taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to data from StatistaUntil December 23 of last year, the number of only confirmed cases of the Omicron variant was 27,600 worldwide, with the United Kingdom being the place where there are more reported cases, 17,492.

Now, information from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) indicate that, at the Latin American level, Mexico ranks second with the most confirmed cases of the Omicron variant alone, with a total of 254 reported cases.

And it is that, in that sense, it must be remembered that in Mexico, prevention or health measures have been relaxed for a few months, more officially since last November 7, when a of the most anticipated events of the year: the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Currently, the Mexican authorities seem to have taken a much lighter stance against Ómicron, compared to what is happening in other countries, where people have been once again confined, closed borders and canceled, once again, events that were already rescheduled , all thanks to the advancement and concern that the Omicron variant is reporting around the world.

This has given rise to social networks, through the Mel De Haene’s Instagram account has begun to circulate a series of narratives from users who live both in Mexico and in other parts of the planet, who have shared their experience with the Omicron variant from their own context.

Through a series of stories, the conversation began in which it has been compared how the situation has been handled with the Omicron variant in different parts of the world.

“In Germany, they have already limited all the social part, they have not closed shops, but they have clubs, bars and limited the number of people who can get together at home to only 10 and they must be vaccinated. Access to almost anywhere, outside of supermarkets and pharmacies, is already exclusive for vaccinated people, ”wrote one user.

“I live in Quebec and I work in a hospital. Here, again there is a curfew, only essential shops open, the return to classes was delayed, restaurants, museums and sports activities were closed. Last week, in the hospital (which is the largest hospital in Montréal) a code was voiced several times, which means that the hospitalization capacity was FULL, both in adult hospitalization and adult emergencies.

Ómicron has been “noble” here with lethality, but it has caused the hospitals here to collapse, and they are not only cases of people who are vaccinated, some have their third dose. Fortunately, the percentage of vaccination of 1 and 2 doses is already greater than 80 percent and it has already started with the third dose, but things are heavy ”, is another of the stories that were shared.

For his part, a user in New York wrote that “everything normal, everything open! They are asking for PCR tests for the return to class and the use of mandatory masks. In closed places, they ask for proof of vaccination to people over 5 years old ”.

Now read: