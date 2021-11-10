They mix Dark Souls with Halo, one of the weirdest crossovers you've ever seen

Dark Souls can boast of being one of the hardest and most demanding games of the industry, but if we think about tough guys in video games, surely more than one comes to mind the master chief by Halo. So why not put both games together and make the ultimate crossover? This is what a modder must have thought with the brilliant idea of introduce Halo firearms in Dark Souls.

Dark Souls already has hundreds of mods behind it, including firearms, but this new InfernoPlus mod called “v2.0 Dark Souls: Remastest Mod” introduces all Halo arsenal in the FromSoftware game and does it with a new range of own animations created by the modder for shooting and reloading actions. Anyone who does not know the game would say that those animations have always been there, the work is considerable.

One detail to keep in mind is that it is not a redesign of existing weapons in the game that have had their appearance and behavior changed to resemble Halo’s weapons, a reskin called, are a completely new kind of weapon. And there is more than 100 weapons.

The title of the video is a bit of a spoiler for the final result, “Dark Souls except it’s incredibly cursed.” It seems incredible that I am playing Dark Souls with Halo weapons and that it really works, both solo and multiplayer. Weapons like the classic Halo assault rifle or the stinger have not been seen in a similar situation.

<br>

We do not know if it will be more or less difficult to face the Dark Souls bosses with Halo firearms, the rocket launcher is still good, but it is better to enjoy them separately in their respective new proposals: Halo Infinite later this year and Elden Ring earlier next, which is not Dark Souls, but looks like it.