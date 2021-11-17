The Year of Linux on the Desktop may be an everlasting joke, but the year of Linux on the Windows desktop it is a consummate reality, and one that each time opens a more interesting chapter than the previous one.

A couple of years ago it was unthinkable that Windows 10 had its own Linux kernel, and that is precisely what happened in 2019 with the arrival of the second version of the Windows subsystem for Linux or WSL 2. If at the beginning of 2021 we were impressed by seeing Linux apps with everything and graphical interface within Windows, now we can freak out with the fact that have managed to run full GNOME within WSL.

The GNOME desktop in a Windows window





Will thompson, director of the Endeless OS operating system, a distribution geared towards novice users, has posted the feat on GNOME’s own blog. As part of a project in which the entire foundation behind the system is working on something to improve their skills, Will made the goal of achieve running a full GNOME desktop in a Windows window via WSL.

And, it has succeeded. The premise behind this has a lot to do with the idea of ​​putting a complete operating system inside another complete operating system as if one of these were basically an app. Let’s remember that installing WSL is easier than ever because it can be found in the Microsoft Store as a simple app.

In addition to this, there are literally distributions like Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora and so on available also as an app in the Windows store. These distros offer you a command line environment that works pretty much like a normal distro, running on a Linux kernel supplied by Microsoft.

And in addition, it is also possible, as we mentioned before, to run Linux apps within Windows 10-11 with everything and a phraphic interface. If all of this is possible, Will wondered if instead of individual apps installed and launched from a command line, what if the entire desktop could be run as a window, packaged in an easy-to-use launcher, and published in the Windows Store.





The answer is something you care a lot about because it would be a much simpler full distro installation method than what Linux offers so far. For him it would be something more user-friendly than Live USB, or the use of virtual machines or the complicated process of completely replacing our system.

Will has verified that it is possible to run full GNOME under WSL. To do this, he tried two methods and worked with Debian Bookworm, which has GNOME 41 and an updated Mesa with the Direct3D backend.

One method was to test the GNOME desktop as an X11 app and the other was to export it via RDP (Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol). Both methods worked (with a lot of work) and each one has its advantages and disadvantages, for all the technical details you can read Will’s own article, if it is something that interests you.

At the moment the leader of Endless believes that for now it is not a viable and much less friendlier way to test GNOME or Endless OS itself because there are many manual adjustments to do, but he believes that the idea of ​​running a desktop in a window within a container on a different operating system is a more than interesting idea to re-evaluate periodically, you are even thinking of trying it with Chrome OS too which also allows running Linux containers.