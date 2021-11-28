They manage to recreate the playable demo of Ocarina of Time

The story of Nintendo is full of urban myths and legends, and one of the most notorious examples is possibly the demo that had The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Space world from Japan back in 1997. Many of us thought that nothing would ever be heard of said demo again, but some talented modders they managed to partially revive her.

To achieve this, these modders They took as a source part of the Space World ROM that was included in the developer cartridge of F-Zero X, as well as the infamous’gigaleak‘. Many of the textures and content were sourced from the dev cartridge, while the gigaleak contributed ‘a significant amount of assets that were used within this project. ‘

“This project seeks to most accurately represent the 1997 Space World demo of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarine of Time. Because this project seeks to restore what was originally a demo, it cannot be finished from start to finish as the full game. Instead, you can choose three scenarios that were included in the Space World demo, each of them showing unique aspects of the gameplay. “

In case you weren’t aware, Space World was an annual convention hosted by Nintendo on Japan to demonstrate new games and hardware. He was present from 1989 to 2001.

Editor’s note: There is no doubt that the internet community is full of extremely talented people. Just when we all thought that this type of project would disappear completely, a team of modders or programmers comes out to prove us otherwise and it should be noted, with very good results.

Via: Nintendo Life