After waiting over 6 years for a new mainline Halo game, A speedrunner finishes Halo Infinite in under 30 minutes. In Zeta Halo, many players have enjoyed defeating the enemy faction known as the Outcasts as the Master Chief. While the Halo Infinite campaign takes 8-10 hours to complete, though not 100%, some are finding ways to get through the game much faster through speedrunning.

Speedrunning has been in the industry for decades, making it possible for someone to accomplish the feat of finishing Halo Infinite in less than 30 minutes. With this in mind, it is not surprising that players already are trying to beat Halo Infinite in blazing fast times just a few weeks after the game was released.

Finish Halo Infinite in less than 30 minutes

Since its launch on December 8, players had already found ways to finish the game in less than an hour. However, a player took it to the next level during a speedrun attempt on January 2. Recently, a speedrunner known as Sasquatch managed to set a new record time for Halo Infinite, managing to complete the game’s campaign in 29 minutes and 49 seconds.

The previous record time on Halo Infinite had been set by Cryphon. For comparison, Cryphon completed the game in 30 minutes and 31 seconds. Notably, this Sasquatch speed record was achieved on easy difficulty. However, this shouldn’t detract from this impressive feat, as the speedrunner needed a near flawless run to break the previous record time.