A company for promotional purposes has modified a Tesla Model X with two machine guns and a few coffee machines.

What do coffee, a Tesla Model X and a couple of machine guns have in common? Apparently nothing, but now the YouTube channel FullMag and the coffee company Black Rifle Coffee they have transformed a Tesla Model X in a war machine that at least makes the best coffee in the world.

In a kind of promotional campaign, the Black Rifle Coffee company, which comes to offer coffee but with a military touch, has been able to manufacture a very particular Tesla Model X that would not pass any homologation process, given that has replaced the rear seats with a module that integrates no less than two mini machine guns, capable of firing 8000 rounds per minute.

These machine guns even slide out for extra range, taking advantage of the vehicle’s gull-type doors and yes, they are real guns with live ammunition.

Although you may have been surprised by the subject of machine guns, this modified Tesla Model X it’s a walking coffee machine. On the one hand, the trunk is equipped with a coffee maker while the hood has been dedicated to storing all the brand’s coffee packages and bags.

For our safety, we will never see this vehicle circulating on the roads and it seems that it has only been designed as a display vehicle. In fact, it is quite likely that, to avoid misfortune, once it is exposed its machine guns will be free of ammunition.

It is also a bulletproof vehicle which makes it a dangerous war machine. We do not know to what extent making a car of these characteristics is legal, but at least it seems that for promotional purposes these delicate points can be reached.