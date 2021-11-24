They make a Game Boy Advance run PlayStation games

Rodrigo Alfonso is a talented hacker who through his channel of Youtube, showed us how he used a modified cartridge to make a Game Boy Advance run-of-the-mill 3D titles capable of running PlayStation without any technical problems. Sounds too good to be true, but here you can take a look yourself.

In addition to the video above, Alfonso also shared another where he explains how he built this machine. Additionally, the code you used to make these titles work in the GBA is available for free download via its GitHub.

Although it is possible to use a GBA anyone to execute said code, the one that Alfonso used in the video includes a screen LCD improved as well as additional hardware that improves the technical performance of the console to allow a stable frame rate per second in titles 3D from PlayStation.

Another reason not to rule out your GBA is that a new game will arrive this year on the portable console and here you can see how it looks.

Editor’s note: It is surprising that despite being in front of a console that came out two decades ago, people continue to find ways to hack and break it. It will certainly be interesting to know the uses that the community will give to, for example, the Nintendo Switch in many more years.

Via: Gizmodo