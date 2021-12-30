Do not look above is the movie this Christmas and after seeing so many people a curious flaw has been found.

When a film is seen, analyzed and commented so much, it is normal that there are inconsistencies in the story or gazajas. With Don’t look up, the same thing is happening and a viewer has detected an error that the director denies, or rather tries to contextualize.

Do not look above is a film that gives much to talk about, but the failure that has been found could have happened to any feature film, no matter how simple or modest it was, since something has slipped into the image, or rather someone.

According to a viewer published on his TikTok account, there is a shot of Do not look up in which Several members of the film crew appear in the background. This occurs for a few frames, but long enough for multiple people to be seen.

It is clear that this goes beyond the water bottle that slipped into Game of Thrones and that later they erased thanks to the fact that now it is filmed in digital.

This bug appears just at the moment with disturbances that can be found after passing an hour, twenty-eight minutes and ten seconds. For almost a second, several people on the team are seen with a camera in the background.

The same director of the film, Adam McKay, has shared on his Twitter account an article in which he talks about this error and denies that it is a failure. It states that “Good eye! We purposely left that team mark to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp “.

In any case, at least it is a detail that does not affect the film or its plot, it’s just an error (or maybe not) that only appears for a blink and nothing changes.