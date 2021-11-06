In the last hours, new information emerged about the death of actor Octavio Ocaña, who died on October 29 in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, in the State of Mexico, Mexico,

In the last hours, new information emerged about the death of actor Octavio Ocaña, who died on October 29 in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, in the State of Mexico, Mexico, due to a bullet impact during a police pursuit. Now, A conversation was leaked that would have taken place inside the truck and minutes before the Mexican actor lost his life.

In the conversation attributed to one of the two companions of the actor through the instant messaging application WhatsApp, it would be detailed that not only were they persecuted, but that the police had fired several shots during the persecution that resulted in the death of the actor who He played the character of “Benito Rivers” in the television series Neighbors, as was shown by the communicator and youtuber known as Miñero, who makes public denunciations of thefts and crimes that the public sends him.

According to the conversation, the escort allegedly wrote to the contact that he was being pursued. Also, he referred to his companions with his first name: “I come with Johny and Octavio (Ocaña) we don’t bring anything, we just come, throwing chela, what do we do? They come shooting at us ”.

Subsequently, the contact replied: “Nmms, wee, dial me,” he asked. “Are they okay? Tell Octavio to stop the truck, get out and go to a local and don’t go out we “, continued the person with whom he had contact a few hours before the actor died from a bullet he received in the head, according to the report issued by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

In the end, the crew member of the Jeep, answered: “Valio verga, valio verga, come wee” and stopped answering the messages of the subject with whom he had communication by this means, who continued writing: “Do you answer, What happened? What are they bringing? they don’t bring anything, they just drink, ”Reads the conversation that would have been made available to the show program by journalist Fernando Carmona, as detailed on the Instagram page Gossip no like.

Previously, the reporter Carlos Jiménez confirmed that a single shot was fired during the pursuit. (Photo: Instagram / @ octavioocaa)

“One of the policemen testified, and that was already confirmed by the expert reports, he declared that he fired at Benito’s truck and the bullet was already found in the rear of the right side at the height of the tire, in what is the lode of the truck, and there was the bullet and the gun of that police officer was already analyzed and effectively produced a shot and indeed that bullet remained there in this part of the truck, “said the reporter in a link with Gustavo Adolfo Infante on his YouTube channel.

For his part, Octavio Pérez, father of the interpreter who died at 22 years of age, also spoke about the shots that his son’s vehicle allegedly received.

During an interview with the morning The sun rises, the businessman pointed out that they would have been several shots that the police directed towards the vehicle, one of them would have been the one who took his life. “When they shot him, at that moment he crashed and at that moment they shot him in the head, it’s that easy. It made it easy enter and bang, give him a bullet, “said the father.

In this regard, it is the reporter who delved into the version of the Prosecutor’s Office (Photo: Instagram / @ neighborsoficial)

He also mentioned that he has all the necessary elements to reject the version that the authorities have given about the death of his son, since he not only has the testimony of his friends, who accompanied Octavio that day, but also has in his hands all the videos that were published on October 30 on social networks, including those that were later deleted.

