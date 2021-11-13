With the pandemic caused by the Covid-19, electronic commerce was strengthened and consumption also, and with it the complaints of unsatisfactory shopping experiences. From according to research conducted by Tec-Check, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), registered 63,523 complaints in January and August, Walmart, Liverpool and Mercado Libre, were the stores with the most complaints in self-service money orders, department stores and online, respectively.

Compared to the January and August 2020 period, there was an 11.4 percent increase in consumer complaints.

According to Tec-Check, in the case of Walmart, the 1,330 complaints were 46.2 percent refusal to deliver a product, 23.6 percent making the guarantee effective and 12 percent negative for exchange and return.

Consumers had 1,275 complaints to Liverpool for missed deadlines (12 percent), refusal to deliver (17.6 percent) and refusal to correct errors (11..5 percent).

In online stores, Mercado Libre was ahead with 892 complaints and the main reasons were the refusal of delivery in 44.2 percent, refusal to exchange and return in 20.4 percent and refusal to return the deposit in 18 percent.

The importance of a good shopping experience for brands

With the competitiveness of the market, companies and brands face the challenge of attracting and keeping customers, who are increasingly demanding and with shared loyalty. In this context, brands face the challenge of creating business strategies to attract customers or maintain their relationship with them.

When brands offer a good shopping experience to their consumers, the act becomes memorable and a deep personal connection is created. This is derived from the interaction in several dimensions: the sensory, intellectual, social, pragmatic and emotional.

According to the report “The Future Shopper Report 2021” by Wunderman Thompson says that only 59.82 percent of shoppers worldwide are comfortable using digital technology in the aftermath of the pandemic. The consumer does not want unsatisfactory shopping experiences, they are demanding and they want excellenceIn this sense, brands that do not meet purchase expectations face a great risk, being vetoed by consumers.

Giving the consumer a good shopping experience is taking care of the relationship with it and strengthening it. Walmart, Liverpool and Mercado Libre face the challenge of improving their processes to avoid complaints.

It must be taken into account that consumers do not usually take risks, especially when buying services and especially when the result cannot be resolved.

