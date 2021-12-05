Woonkly.com, the new decentralized social network based on NFTs and metaverses, is a new project, where users can create their decentralized profile simply by connecting to the platform with their metamask wallet, create NFT posts and thus sell, acquire, auction and share them. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

All posts (photos, videos, music, podcasts, images, etc.) are automatically converted into NTFs and all content is hosted on people’s computers through a system called IPFS (Interplanetary file system).

Metaverses as protagonists

According to the aforementioned press release and as indicated in its roadmap, metaverses will be a leading element within the social network. The Woonkly team would have planned to integrate and create an interactive directory of metaverses and play to earn games that exist to date, giving it great growth possibilities due to being a multi-chain application that from the beginning will operate on the network of Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain with the plan after running on the Avalanche network in a few weeks, and in Solana for the second quarter of 2022.

“Anyone can create their account at Woonkly.com and generate their own NFT of the subject they want. They will also discover in the next few dates all the news that is being prepared by the hand of the metaverses. ” They indicated from Woonkly.

It is important to note that Woonkly.com has its own token called the Woonkly Power (WOOP) and can be purchased in exchanges such as gate.io, xt.com, in BitBase.es and all its stores in Spain or in a decentralized way in kubic .com.

New philosophies of decentralized social networks

It should be noted that among the advantages that this decentralized social network will offer, is that part of the fees generated by the social network will be distributed soon among those people who have their WOOP in stake within woonkly.com, with the rest of the total fees being re – used in the woonkly ecosystem to grow the platform.

Also, in addition and in a distinctive way, the integration of the Decentralized Advertising System “Woonkly Ads” will be carried out in the coming months, in which the capital of the advertisers is distributed directly to the audience that consumes and shares the advertising.

For his part, the CEO of Woonkly, Daniel Santos, cataloged the launch of the social network as an important step for the world of NFTs, clarifying that they had assimilated the concept of marketplace, but they decided on the social network because until now they have not an NFT social network existed in its purest concept.

“We have created the social network with the user in mind, so that anyone can create their own NFT in an instant and make it viral without having almost any knowledge, as well as connect their artists, influencers, metaverses and games with their experience at the same time ”Said Santos who is also the founder of Woonklylabs.com, the company behind Woonkly.

Keep reading: