They launch special Red Label edition of 'La Casa de Papel' with secrets that are revealed in the dark

Netflix and Johnnie Walker launch special edition of ‘La Casa de Papel’ with secret messages that light up in the dark, we tell you where to get the bottle of Red Label.

The new one from the bottle Johnnie Walker Red Label contains hidden secret messages that will be revealed under UV light to celebrate the end of the renowned series of Netflix, ‘La Casa de Papel’.

Johnnie Walker, presents the limited edition of his bottle Johnnie Walker Red Label inspired by the global Netflix phenomenon, ‘La Casa de Papel’, to give whiskey fans and La Casa de Papel followers a new meaning to the brand’s renowned motto ‘Keep Walking’ by adding the line from the series ‘No return’.

The red jumpsuits and the red whiskey label came together in a unique design limited edition that manages to catapult the exciting world of ‘The Money Heist’. The exciting design exists in only 150,000 globally available bottles of the special edition of Johnnie Walker and ‘La Casa de Papel’.

The Red Label bottle features illustrations of some of the series’ most recognizable characters and accessories alongside Johnnie Walker’s walker to create A collectible for any super fan.

Also, the fans they will enjoy cracking codes when they project the bottle under UV light, because it will reveal hidden messages, including some parting words from one of the main characters of the series, thus creating a true legacy as the series came to an end.

“The spirit of Johnnie Walker lives in the DNA of each of the characters in ‘La Casa de Papel’, so with this special edition, we invite Mexicans to dare to take the next step and walk without turning back, ”said Gabriel Díaz, Head of Johnnie Walker Mexico.

The special edition bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label and La Casa de Papel will be available from December 2021 in Mexico, while supplies last. The 700 ml bottle can be found at Bodegas Alianza, 7 Eleven, Rappi and Mercado Libre.