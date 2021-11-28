An accessory for Nintendo switch Known as Orion UpSwitch, it makes the Switch experience bigger than ever by nearly doubling the screen size. The Switch with the largest screen size officially available is currently the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED.

Before the announcement of the Switch OLED, the possibility of a “Nintendo Switch Pro” was rumored. Both the OLED Switch and the Switch Lite focus their updates more on portability than docked gaming on TV. The Switch Lite does away with the docking station entirely, but is cheaper than a regular Switch. The OLED Switch has an OLED screen and has enhanced audio, among other features. The theoretical Switch Pro, which would have a 4K resolution, has not come true at the time of writing, which has disappointed Switch fans who were expecting a more powerful machine.

Now, the Orion UpSwitch has been on pre-sale in select stores for $ 350. Manufactured by UpSwitch, the Orion UpSwitch offers an 11.6 “1080p display that can be attached to a Switch in laptop mode to offer a much larger screen. It has an HDMI port, a USB-C port, stereo speakers, grip slots for the Joy-con, and even its own stand. UpSwitch launched a campaign on Indiegogo on November 21 that has amassed nearly $ 80,000 (so far). The launch of the Orion UpSwitch is scheduled for this December 3.

There have been a variety of accessories for Switch made by third party companies. The Venom company released golf accessories for the Switch on the same day as Mario Golf: Super Rush was released. The Answer company even made brass knuckle accessories for the Joy-Con, providing an extra form of defense in case of emergencies, ridiculous as they may sound. Whatever the purpose, there have been and will continue to be a wide variety of third-party accessories for the Switch that will cover many needs.

The larger screen of the Orion UpSwitch can enhance the quality of the portable console experience. But at the same time, its large size can also make it difficult to transport, possibly making it difficult to use portable compared to the normal Switch. The price of $ 350 dollars is also high. Even so, being able to carry a Switch The size of a tablet has its advantages, and while it is not the legendary Switch Pro, it can satisfy people who prefer the portable experience but with a larger screen.