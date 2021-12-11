They launch a stablecoin tied to the value of the Argentine peso

The growth of decentralized finance has gone hand in hand with its popularity, the services offered to users without the limitations of the traditional financial system, have made their use as a savings and loan manager, to name examples, present less risk. than what could be imagined by the competition of market participants, each of them wanting to become more secure platforms. However, understanding all financial products can be difficult for the majority of the population to understand their benefits, in that sense, can cryptocurrencies tied to local currencies help this transition? What examples exist today?

The decentralized kids

The nuARS developer group offers the market a cryptocurrency that seeks parity with the Argentine peso. To do this, they began their operations with 200 million dollars in guarantee of liquidity within PancakeSwap so that interested parties could carry out arbitration operations, also offering that these exchanges could be carried out on the Buenbit exchange.

The developers did not overlook that having a cryptocurrency tied to the price of the currency of a country whose policies have generated a wave of inflation, could mean problems for the growth of the asset. However, this point is the cornerstone of their strategy, since they anticipate that this will allow Argentines to have a digitized reference of their money, being able to access products that are only found in the decentralized finance ecosystem.

This conception is its market value proposition, wanting that the common denominator of the population of Argentina does not have to become an expert user in each platform, payment method or exchange of digital assets to access DeFi products, but rather that everything This can be done only with Internet access and from digital wallets.

In the following graph of the user on Twitter @Cryptochica_arg the objective can be summarized from the Num Finance development team:



Its COO, Sebastian Migone, commented: “We made the announcement, but the launch of a cryptocurrency is somewhat more gradual. Its adoption is what will determine its success and, above all, the market itself when it begins to develop decentralized finance tools based on the token “

From the official Num Finance account, you can see the following tweet in which they glimpse what their long-term objective will be, where in addition to offering parity with the Argentine peso, they also want to be present in the local economy of several Latin American countries.

The road ahead

The exchange of currencies with its relation to the dollar, and other types of exchange, is part of the Forex market in which large banks participate daily and is capable of generating movement of billions of dollars in its passage. With the launch of initiatives of this type, the world of cryptocurrencies would be closer and closer to becoming the necessary standard to replace the schemes that have been operating since traditional banking has existed. The objective of Num Finance points towards this north, by wanting to list various currencies of the Latin American region, but this is only part of one of several objectives that they have in the long term with respect to the newly created financial asset.

