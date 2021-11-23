They launch a series of mods for GTA Trilogy Remastered that greatly improve its graphic quality

The technical aspect of the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy does not seem to have lived up to the expectations of fans of the saga, as Rockstar Games itself has recently reaffirmed in a statement. However, the saga has a huge community of mod creators who have not waited a minute to jump into the fray and improve the situation of the title.

Today, we bring you a series of mods for GTA Trilogy Remastered that greatly improve its graphic quality. Created by modders “QTmodz” and “Instanity666”, these HD texture packs greatly improve the quality of the materials in the three titles that make up this collection.

In addition to these two creations, We can also find «Natural Vistas» for the remastering of GTA: San Andreas. This mod improves the quality of the shadows and the sharpness of the game, making it look even more realistic.

All these mods can be found on the portal Nexus Mods, and of course, they are only available for the PC version.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC in digital format. What’s more, GTA: San Andreas remastered is currently part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so all subscribers can play it on your Xbox.