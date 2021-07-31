Fans of Nintendo and retro video games are in for a treat. A restored prototype of Super mario kart has come to light in recent days, thanks to the work done by a modder. It is an initial version of the legendary title for Super Nintendo, compiled 9 months before its official launch. The peculiar fact is that it presents unreleased features that never made it to the public or did years later, in subsequent versions of the game.

As published VGC, this in-development edition of Super mario kart it was originally known through a leak at Nintendo in mid-2020. However, the game was impossible to run. This is how it appears on the scene MrL314, a self-described “hacker of Super mario kart“, who took charge of repairing the video game and make it available to the community gamer. In this way, several of the characteristics of this title that had been hidden for practically 30 years were revealed.

The prototype of Super mario kart in question was compiled on November 7, 1991. If we consider that the game went on sale in Japan on August 27, 1992, we find a variant in full development of this title, which would later become one of the most successes of the SNES.

Super Mario Kart November 1991 Prototype !! After 9 long months, my repair of this prototype can now be experienced! This build contains a TON of really cool, unused, and never before seen features! Download and check out the repair here:https://t.co/Q11J0AgblV Have fun! : D pic.twitter.com/7Y7Fxqqu6U – MrL314 (@ LF_MrL314) July 28, 2021

An early version of ‘Super Mario Kart’ packed with new features

The first thing to note is that the prototype of Super mario kart released by MrL314 includes a never-before-seen circuit editor. As explained by the modder, this utility allowed developers to work directly on the Super Nintendo. In this way, the changes made with the editor were saved in the SRAM memory incorporated in the cartridge, to later be tested within the video game.

This initial version also includes some circuits that were not in the final version of the game, as well as more variants of the Battle Mode (Battle mode). But, without a doubt, the most striking thing is that it has some characteristics that did not exceed the development stage in Super mario kart, but they did appear in later versions of the title.

Source: MrL314

Such is the case of the lateral graph showing the position changes in real time; This function was used years later in Mario Kart 64. They can also be seen multiple camera angles, including a map view very similar to the one implemented in Mario Kart DS.

MrL314 has published an article with a lot of content related to the discoveries made in the prototype of Super mario kart. In this link You can see each of them and some comparisons between the development version and the final game.

A very important point to keep in mind is that the modder has not released a ROM of the restored prototype of Super mario kart. Every user who wants to try it you need to get the development version of the game and repair it yourself, using the files and instructions presented by MrL314. Also, the repaired ROM can only be run with the emulator bsnes.