Journalists launch Emerging Voices, a project to encourage young people who are just beginning their journalistic career so that they have the tools to do their job.

In this six-week Intensive Workshop-Diploma, organized by InquireFirst in collaboration with the United States Embassy in Mexico, 38 young people from eight states of the country participated: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Jalisco, Michoacán, Sonora and Yucatan.

“This project was conceived to support young Mexican journalists; that is, those who are in the early stages of their journalism career or those who are still in college in recent years studying journalism, ”said Lynne Walker, president and CEO. InquireFirst.

In an interview, the former US media correspondent explained that during these weeks, the young people – some of them university students – were guided by six editors to write a report, which was also produced in various multimedia elements.

Meanwhile, Ignacio Rodríguez Reyna, general editor of written content, said that Emerging Voices focuses on a group of journalists who are normally not attended, as he pointed out that there are usually workshops directed for people with experience.

“This is not a little school, it is a workshop for journalism professionals who have little experience or who are about to leave university,” said the Mexican journalist, who has been the director of various newspapers.

He mentioned that this project was promoted, because the country needs “better and more quality journalism.” He commented that Emerging Voices helps young people to see what it is to be a journalist in reality and how to produce high-level journalistic work.

Lynne Walker and Ignacio Rodríguez Reyna mentioned that next year they will have a second season of this workshop.

The reports of these young people will be published by various media, including Forbes Mexico.

