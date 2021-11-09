LaSalud.mx.- The estimated prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in people between the ages of 20 and 79 has increased from 151 million cases to 463 million from 2000 to date. This means a more than triple increase: 9.3% of the population in the world suffers from this chronic disease. If the trend continues, by the end of this decade, the figure could reach 578 million people with this disease, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

In our country, it is the third leading cause of death, only below heart disease and COVID-19. In addition, it has been a major risk factor during the pandemic, because according to the study “Deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico” carried out in 2020, 7 out of 10 deaths from this virus would have presented at least one comorbidity such as diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is characterized by the immune system attacking the beta cells of the pancreas, which produce insulin. For this reason, the body does not produce insulin or produces very little insulin. Insulin is a hormone necessary to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells for energy.

Type 2 diabetes is a complex metabolic disorder characterized by hyperglycemia, that is, high blood glucose levels, and is associated with a high risk of complications of the circulatory, nervous and immune systems.

The doctor Maria Elena Sañudo, Medical Director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico, explained that the latter type “represents 90% of cases worldwide. There is no cure for this disease yet, but patients can take control of their health with a healthy weight, balanced diet, and regular exercise. When this is no longer sufficient to achieve the proper level of glucose, doctors may prescribe a treatment with drugs or insulin.“

Although there is no definitive evidence of what triggers diabetes, lack of exercise and being overweight are high risk factors. Unfortunately, Mexico ranks first in the world in both diabetes (5th place according to IDF) and 2nd place in obesity in the adult population.

In this context arises the Mexico Custom Award, which will recognize the most outstanding works related to this mission, from the general public, institutions, journalists, researchers, educators, community leaders and health professionals.

It aims to provide information and tools to help reverse the course of the global diabetes epidemic and is part of a major effort to strengthen diabetes care and research. It is delivered by Sanofi México, through its General Medicines unit.

The general director of the General Medicines Unit of Sanofi Mexico, David pinho, commented on the matter:

“The Mexico Tailor-Made Award will recognize the categories of Best Practices, Education, Counseling and Guidance for Patients, Information Dissemination, and Technology and Innovation. We invite you to register your initiatives and work from October 28 to December 17 of this year. Each category will be analyzed by an Evaluation Committee that is made up of the most relevant and recognized actors in health issues in our country.. “

Those interested can consult the call and submit their work on the website: https://premiodiabetesycardio.com.mx/inicio.

RGP