The power of social media has been exposed after some content creators “your friend is kidnapped“To plead, but ends up humiliated.

Today the networks social They have become digital spaces with endless benefits, both for creators, users and even brands. According to the study of Digital 2021, currently 60 percent of the world’s population already has internet access, with the result that 53 percent of the world is already present on social networks, who spend around 2 hours and 27 minutes a day (depending on the country ).

Although there are currently endless consumer alternatives in terms of networks social we mean, are those that allow viewing video content preferred by users; Statista shows in its survey on social networks with the highest percentage of users in Mexico during 2021 that Facebook predominates with 97 percent preference, WhatsApp second with 95 percent, Instagram with 73 percent, YouTube with 67 percent. a hundred and a few places below (but which is showing considerable growth) TikTok with 22 percent.

Are social networks have demonstrated on more than one occasion the power that can bring about uploading content constantly (sometimes not so constantly), which can reach millions of people around the world, even giving a possible birth to new personalities, such as are the influencers.

To be successful in social networkss It is not always necessary to invest money in advertising, but there is a high chance of going viral by showing unusual or unusual situations that somehow manage to attract the attention of users, either by arousing their emotions, feelings or simply surprise them.

An account in TikTok has uploaded a series of 3 videos that have managed to be seen by millions of people and record thousands of interactions, as these content creators show how they “kidnap” their friend so that he tries to be the boyfriend of “their beloved”. The video shows how he is tied with adhesive tape in a car and they take him to “his destination” along with some mariachis so that he finally declares himself to his friend, where users have shown their support in the section of comments.

Subsequently, it reaches whoever they were waiting for to declare (not as at will as one would think), awakening the emotion of the users; however, she had other plans, as she rejected him. Given this, users make different comments about it, both for and against the videos since this “humiliation” was unnecessary, also mentioning that “a villain is born there.”

Despite a not so happy ending for the “kidnapped”, it is worth noting the high interaction that this series of videos registered on social networks, showing the power of social media and digital content out of the ordinary, a fact that brands can take advantage of.

If anything the networks social is that more and more traditional media cease to have such importance (at least in recent generations) in the mind of the consumer, in addition to the fact that they offer a wide opportunity to show ourselves before the eyes of the world.

The content viralization It shows the opportunity that brands have when choosing to join the world of social media, as well as carry out other types of strategies related to the presence on these platforms, such as influencer marketing.

An example of this we have with the recent adoption of the Deemint marketing team with Daniela Rodrice, an influencer who has millions of followers and is once again promoting the image of the brand, improving the perception of users about it and achieving an effective strategy .

Creating content out of the ordinary You have a wide opportunity to achieve millions of views on social networks, which brands can use to their advantage.

