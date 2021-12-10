IAS, the International AIDS Society, has launched its latest strategy to find a cure for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Research Priorities for an HIV Cure: IAS 2021 Global Scientific Strategy, published on World AIDS Day December 1, in the journal Nature Medicine.

The third edition of the IAS strategy comes shortly after it was announced that an Argentine woman, known as the ” Hope patient”, Had been cured of HIV through natural immunity. This advance has provided new hope for a cure for HIV.

HIV Cure From Timothy ray brown, also known as the “berlin patient”, In 2008 inspired the IAS to establish the program Towards an HIV Cure, founded by HIV co-discoverer and Nobel laureate Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, in 2010. The goal is to drive efforts to accelerate global scientific research and commitment to a cure for HIV.

At AIDS 2012, the 19th International AIDS ConferenceIn Washington DC, the IAS launched the inaugural Towards an HIV cure: A global Scientific Strategy, which established the cure as a pillar of the global response to HIV. An updated strategy was launched in 2016. The latest version comes after a decade of progress, in which Adam Castillejo (the “london patient“) Was cured by stem cell transplantation and two women were apparently cured by natural immunity. Furthermore, several interventions have shown great promise for a cure in animal models of HIV.

“It is clear that a cure for HIV can be achieved. The last five years of tracking science have taught us that.“, He said Adeeba Kamarulzaman, President of the IAS and Director of the Center of Excellence for AIDS Research at the University of Malaya in Malaysia.

“The recent case of Esperanza’s cured patient adds a new dimension to our understanding of HIV controllers, those people who control HIV naturally without antiretroviral therapy. The challenge is to identify how often all intact viruses are removed on elite controllers and what is the mechanism that makes this possible. Then we can figure out how we can replicate it on a large scale. We need a cure for HIV that works for everyone in order to end the HIV pandemic.“

“The appearance of the variant Omicron SARS-CoV-2 It is a reminder to all of us that the inequity of vaccines and our inability to end infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis are the same side of the coin: a devaluation of human life for the poor. countries.“

An International Scientific Working Group of the IAS of 68 members developed the 2021 strategy for a year. The strategy reflects the progress made, identifies gaps in the research agenda, and outlines recommendations for HIV cure research over the next five years.

Several cases of remission and eradication have been recorded. Research towards an HIV cure is looking at these people, as well as HIV controllers, to better understand how a cure might work and to help identify targets for HIV cure-related interventions. Research on HIV controllers has provided new information and directions for cure research.

HIV reservoirs (cells that are the source of HIV once antiretroviral therapy, or ART, is stopped) are now viewed as evolving sources rather than static sources of HIV that ART does not reach. Important differences between people with HIV, such as biological sex, have been identified that affect the location and dynamics of reservoirs.

Advances in technology allow a better understanding of how HIV latency is established and how the virus is reactivated after an interruption of analytical treatment (carried out in the context of an HIV cure research). This allows the identification of new targets for HIV cures.

“During the last decade, research on curing HIV has intensified enormously, but it remains clear that we will not cure HIV until we better understand where and how the virus hides and also greatly improve in measuring the reservoir of HIV, ” He said Sharon lewin, co-chair of the IAS program Towards an HIV cure, president-elect of the IAS and director of the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity in Australia.

To date, numerous assays have been designed to impact and kill the virus. Those trials have confirmed how difficult that task is and also prompted the strategy to incorporate research that uses a variety of ways to respond to challenges in HIV reservoir selection:

“Push and clean“(Formerly” shock and kill “) involves drugs called latency reversal agents (LRAs) to awaken the latent virus in HIV-infected cells. After activation, the virus-producing cells are eliminated by a second intervention.

“Block and block “ It is a strategy on the opposite side of the spectrum that, instead of awakening the HIV reservoir, brings the reservoir to a deeper permanent state of rest.

“Reduce and control“Attempts to reduce the size of the reservoir and help the immune system control viral replication without the need for long-term ART.

These approaches can use one or more agents, including broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs), various killer cells, therapeutic vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.

Beyond science, the HIV cure journey will also require: coordinating investments to pursue the most promising HIV cure research approaches. Strengthen international collaborations to ensure a multidisciplinary approach to developing a cure that is accessible and scalable in diverse settings.

Promote the participation of researchers from the countries most affected by HIV who are starting their careers. Support communication and information sharing between public and private sector researchers working on HIV cure research to alleviate regulatory and logistical challenges associated with drug development.

Build capacity for HIV cure research among different populations and settings to generate further research and advocacy for HIV cure globally.

Enhance community participation in HIV cure research through knowledge dissemination and capacity building for advocacy and effective participation to represent their interests.

Advance research on the psychosocial and ethical implications of participating in clinical research on the HIV cure to ensure that both participants and clinical trial designers are well informed and prepared.

