A civil judge ordered precautionary measures, such as the freezing of accounts and the seizure of assets for up to 1,000 million pesos (mp), against the brothers André and Moisés El-Mann Arazi, CEO and president of Fibra Uno (Funo), respectively .

The precautionary measures are part of a lawsuit filed by Rafael Zaga Tawil, against the directors for the alleged improper provision of 1,000 million pesos, which was considered by Funo as “hostilities.”

“(Funo) carried out an internal and external investigation of these events, concluding that it has no implication whatsoever for these controversies and they are totally unrelated to Funo and its operations,” the company said in a statement.

Read: It is time to support Mexico with investment, not save the chips: Fibra Uno

The fourth civil judge of Mexico City issued the precautionary measures to secure the amount demanded and these were notified to the El-Mann Arazi brothers on December 7.

The judge also requested the freezing of the corporate and patrimonial rights that are owned by André and Moisés El-Mann Arazi in Funo.

In addition, he gave the order for the brothers to refrain from disposing or transferring the Fiduciary Stock Certificates of the firm that are owned by them.

“It was also ordered as part of the measures, the immediate suspension of Messrs. El Mann Arazi from their qualifications as members of the Technical Committee of Trust 366 set up before Banco Ve Por Más,” it was indicated in a statement.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed