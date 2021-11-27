11/27/2021 On at 17:27 CET

EP

The Mossos d’Esquadra investigate an alleged homophobic aggression a young man leaving a disco on Friday night in Tarragona street in the city of Barcelona.

According to sources from the Catalan police have explained to EP, the young man attacked has presented a complaint.

For its part, in a tweet, the Observatory Against Homophobia has condemned the events and announced that it has activated the relevant protocols and that it has made itself available to those affected in case they need legal advice or psychosocial support.