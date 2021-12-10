Science is finding increasingly simple and direct methods to detect the presence of coronavirus.

Although it reduces its force and gravity thanks to vaccines, it seems that the Covid-19 will spend time with us.

The earlier it is detected, the earlier it can be treated, reducing contagion and infection.

As reported by Carlos Galán in Business Insider, researchers from the Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan, have invented a mask that glows if you have come into contact with the coronavirus. And the most curious thing is that it has been possible thanks to ostrich eggs.

Researchers an ostrich was injected with an inactive and harmless sample of the coronavirus, generating coronavirus antibodies which were transmitted to the eggs.

The mask has an extra layer with a special filter, which can be removed.

If the filter is sprayed with a fluorescent dye that contains antibodies extracted from ostrich eggs, the coronavirus glows when the filter is illuminated with ultraviolet light, as you can see here:

This technique has been tested with 32 people with and without Covid-19, and the virus would appear reflected in the masks of those who suffered from it, reducing its presence in the mask as the disease was cured.

Interestingly, the lead researcher, Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, discovered that his technique worked because glitter appeared on his own mask, thus knowing that he had been infected with the coronavirus.



These Xiaomi sunglasses have an ultraviolet filter and polarization. The frame is made of reinforced stainless steel.

The objective now is to test the substance with 150 participants, and wait for the approval of the medical authorities, to be able to commercialize these masks that glow with the coronavirus.

Antibodies can be easily obtained from ostrich eggs, and the filter costs little money to make, so these new masks might be available. at a price available to everyone.

As it is a simple coronavirus detection method, and that anyone can perform at home, it would serve to detect the presence of the virus before the patient suffers symptoms, thus reducing the contagion and the severity of the disease.