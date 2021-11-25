Attack on Titan has become one of the most popular anime of the moment. Both his characters and his drawing style have won the hearts of all his fans, and that’s why we have a lot of fans of the franchise doing fanarts like this version of Levi and Hange with a more realistic style. Following this same trend, today we bring you a different version of our famous Eren Jaeger, and you will probably like it.

This fanarts was created and uploaded to Reddit by user u / Loveeco on the subreddit dedicated to Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure called r / StardustCrusaders. Here, the user tells us that he created her own version of Eren in Stone Ocean style, name under which the sixth part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure arrives, and that was published between 2000 and 2003 by Shūkan Shōnen Jump magazine. In the image published by the user, we see a version of Eren Jaeger totally different from the one we know, but recognizable enough and similar to his original version to know who we are seeing. The result has been a real pass, and we have loved it.

Loveeco also has an account of Twitter and of Instagram where he publishes his work in the usual way. His name is Gabriel Lovico, and he resides in Italy. In your profile we will not only find illustrations about Attack on Titan, but we will have a lot of different origin works, including some original ones.

Attack on Titan has revealed details about its final season recently, and the studio behind the anime has created a special illustration to boost community hype for the famous anime. The second part of the final season of Attack on Titan will premiere on January 9, 2022, so there is only a little more than a month to know everything that will happen with our favorite characters.