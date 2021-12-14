The Dragon Ball franchise had a turning point during the Frieza saga on Namek, as it was at this time, near its end, when Goku became a legend by transforming into Super Saiyan, the transformation of his race that increased his strength. Under this premise, at that time the protagonist of the series was classified as the Legendary Super Saiyan, which implied that I was the only one capable of accessing this transformation.

However, time has made it clear that this was not entirely the case, since the rest of the Saiyan of the series, that is, Vegeta, Gohan, Goten and Trunks, have been able to acquire this state, not including here the Saiyans from universe 6 who also have this ability. Having said all this, and focusing on universe 7, the truth is that There are two characters with Saiyan blood that have not yet been seen making use of this transformation, these being Pan and Bra.

Bra as Super Saiyan is all we needed to see

Under this premise, it should be noted that, at the current time both Dragon Ball Super and the end of Dragon Ball Z, entering here what we could call the canon series, these two characters are still either babies or too young to carry out this transformation, so, in a sense, it is normal that nothing has been seen about it. However, that does not mean that there are those who fantasize about seeing these two possible warriors unleashing the hidden power of their race.

In this way, Vegeta and Bulma’s daughter has been drawn with the ability to use this transformation, showing its full potential. It is worth mentioning that the Bra that we see is an adult or adolescent version of the character, which makes us immediately think about her appearance in Dragon Ball GT, in which we could see her with a similar age to Pan’s. However, remember that this belongs to a non-canonical series, so it should not be taken too much in bill.

Also, we cannot end this news without credit the author of this drawing, responding this to the name of Asura-00.