LaSalud.mx .-The TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey held the seventh International Health Leadership Forum “Building the New Reality in Health”, where more than 15 medical and academic leaders shared ideas to strengthen the health sector.

The forum for Health Leaders was divided into 4 information areas. In the first of them, “Promoting new digital skills in healthExperts commented on the trends in health and education that have been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, how technology can be better used in the health system, as well as the importance of promoting individual talent and skills for the benefit of society.

During the opening of the forum, doctor Jorge Eugenio Valdez Garcia, Dean of the TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences commented that leadership in the sector is essential to change the reality we live in, seeking to be better in our disciplines for the well-being of the entire society.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues and has brought us new challenges and new ways of practicing and transmitting our knowledge. And as leaders in the sector we are aware that the practices that we implement today will be a watershed for the future, we must continue to innovate and break paradigms”Valdez said.

In the second panel, “Redesigning health care for a global world”, They discussed the importance of having access to healthcare. Above all, in these moments where mental health has become very important throughout society. Mellissa Withers from the University of Southern California, highlighted that it is in childhood where specific stimuli, such as the social and family context in the brain, determine people’s behavior.

During the third panel, “Design thinking in health care”, Experts delved into the importance of creating innovative solutions to society’s problems. About, Javier Hernandez, National Leader of Tecmilenio Health Centers, commented that the sector requires creative ideas based on the needs of people at a social and economic level.

In the last panel, “Leader’s professional identity”, Experts spoke about the importance of understanding that identity is built through a process of socialization, that is, they are social and economic spaces, as well as experiences and knowledge to solve the new challenges it faces, They help create the way we behave.

Finally, it should be noted that, in this forum, more than 50% of the panelists were women, highlighting their leadership within the sector. In addition, the event featured presentations by Clay johnston, Professor in the Department of Neurology at Dell School of Medicine, and Sven Boes, General Director of Hospitals at TecSalud, the Tecnológico de Monterrey Health System.

Boes highlighted the importance of strengthening and improving academic medical centers, since they not only fulfill the function of providing health care to the patient, but also train health professionals and carry out various investigations to find innovations in diagnoses and therapies that improve attention. In other words, it must be remembered that the mission of an academic medical center must be conducted in the sense of education, research and clinical care.

DZ