LucasFilm has said it on more than one occasion: he is always looking for talent. And although it seemed more like a well-intentioned phrase than anything else, the study has just shown that it is a firm intention. Shamook, the youtuber who got two million views after improving thanks to deepfake return of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian, is the test.

The fan of the saga and also a self-taught expert in technology, he achieved the dream of every lover of Star wars: achieve the admiration of LucasFilm with your videos. The news was verified and confirmed by IndieWire, after the youtuber left a comment to explain his long absence from his channel.

“As some of you may already know, I joined ILM / Lucasfilm a few months ago and have not had time to work on any new YouTube content,” Shamook wrote in a comment this month. “Now that I have adjusted to my job, the loads should start to increase again. They will continue to be slow, but hopefully they will not be separated by months. “As said by the user, thanks to his version of the now classic scene of the series managed to join the Industrial Light and Magic team.

It is a surprising event that excited Shamook fans, and also achieved surprise show business. Months ago, the youtuber surprised by achieving a much more elaborate and careful scene than the one shown on the Disney Plus program.

The youtuber did it using Deepface technology on Luke Skywalker’s face that gave the sequence a more believable look. The result was lauded for being much neater than that achieved by the LucasFilm team on the show. The video achieved two million views and became a viral hit.

A surprise from a galaxy far far away for the youtuber

The appearance of one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars was one of the high points of the second season of The Mandalorian. However, there were complaints about Luke Skywalker’s unrealistic appearance for the series finale. In particular, the rigidity of its expression and the conspicuous use of cutting-edge digital technology.

The issue had already been debated for years after Peter Cushing’s appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The appearance of Wilhuff Tarkin, or a digitized version of him, sparked controversy and comments because of the unrealistic expression of his expression. The comment also extended to the appearance of a young Leia at the end of the film.

With the sudden appearance of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian there were similar comments, although technology improved enough to be less noticeable. A few days after the premiere of the final chapter of the series, youtuber Shamook included a video on his channel in which he used deepfake to improve the expressiveness and general appearance of Luke Skywalker. The result of his work was published on December 21 after four days of work.

The stir was immediate. Not only was the improvement evident, but the use and treatment of light, movement and expressiveness astonished for their realism. It is not the first time that the youtuber demonstrated that with simple techniques it was possible to create more convincing effects. A year earlier, the actor took some scenes from The Irishman and touched up the appearance of Robert De Niro. The result was so flawless that the video got 1.2 million views and the unanimous recognition of his talent.