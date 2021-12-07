They form an alliance to consolidate a safe and reliable digital space in Mexico - Mundodehoy.com

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and Metabase Q, a leading company in the design and implementation of cybersecurity solutions and technologies with social impact, signed a collaboration agreement on cybersecurity. Said agreement recognizes the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, which seeks to promote the exchange of information that leads to the consolidation of a cybersecurity-conscious community and promotes the development of a solid and innovative regulatory framework in Mexico.

According to a study carried out by SILIKN’s research unit applied to 650 Mexican and foreign organizations with operations in Mexico, the current average cost of a cyber attack against companies is around 98.7 million dollars. Likewise, it points out that the five sectors most attacked in 2020 were the business and professional services, retail, the financial and hotel sectors, as well as the healthcare and high-tech industries.

In the list of the top 10 threats to the population, cybersecurity risks occupy position number 2, according to the AXA classification. That is why this alliance seeks to work together with authorities and experts in cybersecurity, considering four axes:

Promote a framework appropriate legal framework that derives from a clear public policy at the local level that allows companies and society to take advantage of the benefits of digitization globally. Inform and disseminate. To have a conscious, informed and prepared society to face cyber threats and take advantage of the opportunities that digitization presents in terms of development and social well-being. Sensitize. To have a committed society that understands cybersecurity as an enabler for the development of the digital economy and a catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation and sustainable development in Mexico. Training. So that our society has the digital skills necessary to close the gap in trained personnel in matter and thus take advantage of the opportunities of digital acceleration at a global level.

This is why, through the linking of different actors, it will seek to influence public policy on cybersecurity in Mexico and Latin America, in addition to providing workshops, conferences and forums that help contextualize the importance of cybersecurity within companies and the general public.

During the signing of the agreement, Jaime Domingo Lopez, president of the CCE Security Commission, thanked the interest and enthusiasm of all the members of the cybersecurity table and highlighted the importance of strengthening the actions of the private sector, hand in hand with authorities such as the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection and citizens, regarding the delicate issue of cybersecurity. Likewise, he emphasized that collaboration with different actors in society helps us to promote strategies and public policies to face this important issue on the public agenda.

While, Nuhad Ponce, coordinator of the Cybersecurity roundtable on behalf of the CCE, stressed that this type of alliance nurtures the work and efforts of the public and private sector in the field of cybersecurity to have a solid legal framework in terms of the prevention, prosecution and punishment of crimes that are the order of the day. “Teamwork generates great results and we are on the right track. We have a challenge that is not easy, that is changing and dynamic, we have to get creative to be able to contribute and solidify these efforts to truly generate a safe harbor”, He asserted.

For its part, Mauricio Benavides CEO and Co-Founder of Metabase Q confirmed that, “Through this collaboration agreement we will seek to take hand in hand with the authorities a legal framework that allows to detonate the potential of the digital economy through cybersecurity. In addition, we will work to build a collaboration in which all sectors share information, under existing global agreements on the matter, so that in this organized and structured way, we are proactive in the face of any threat. It is essential that cybersecurity be understood as a prevention tool and not a reaction tool, and thereby promote a path towards fostering a cybersecurity-conscious community”.

