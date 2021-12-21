Reuters.- Mexico’s year-on-year inflation continued to accelerate in the first half of December, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will continue to raise its benchmark interest rate next year.

The median of the projections of 11 specialists yielded a rate of 7.73% for the biweekly interannual inflation, compared to that of the second half of November, of 7.70%. If the projection materializes, it would be the highest record since the second half of January 2001, when it was 7.86%.

Last week, the Bank of Mexico raised the key rate by half a percentage point to 5.50%, above that estimated by the market consensus, and increased its expectations for inflation at the end of this and next year.

Also read: The Treasury asks businessmen not to abuse prices in the face of high inflation

The monetary authority, which has raised the target for the overnight Interbank Interest Rate by 150 basis points since June, has a permanent inflation target of 3% +/- one percentage point.

Only in the first 15 days of December, consumer prices would have increased 0.33%, while the underlying index is expected to increase 0.42%, according to the survey.

For year-on-year core inflation, the survey anticipates a rate of 5.68%.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) will disclose on Thursday the behavior of the price index during the first half of December.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed