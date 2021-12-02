The winter vacation period, which runs from December 18, 2021 to January 9, 2022, will add a consumption of tourist services of 173.066 million pesos, according to estimates from the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur).

This amount will be less by 11.4% compared to that registered in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, when tourist consumption was 195,511 million pesos.

“The next winter season is approaching the level of tourist activity of the winter of 2019, with a 93.7% recovery in the arrival of tourists, only 6.3% below, equivalent to 558,000 travelers,” said Miguel Torruco Marqués, head of the Sectur.

Hotel occupancy at the national level is expected to be 54.6%, that is, 3.7% less compared to the winter season of 2019, when 58.3% of general occupancy was registered in the same period.

Among the tourism destinations where a higher occupancy is expected, those of sun and beach stand out: Riviera Nayarit and Nuevo Vallarta, with an occupancy of 81.4%; Puerto Vallarta, with 77.6%; Cancun, with 76.6%; Riviera Maya, with 75.2%; Los Cabos, with 78.1%, and Acapulco, with 61.2%.

Meanwhile, Mexico City will present an occupancy of 48.6% thanks to the tourism it will receive; Monterrey, 48.8%; the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, 38.2%, and Zacatecas, 55%, according to estimates.

Likewise, the Sectur foresees a consumption per lodging of 16,797 million pesos for this season, a figure 10.9% lower than that registered in 2019, when 18,862 million pesos were reached.

