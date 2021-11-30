An international team of scientists has found the pair of supermassive black holes closest to Earth ever detected. They have done it thanks to the VLT, an important telescope located in the European Southern Observatory (ESO), in Chile.

They have even been able to accurately calculate its mass thanks to a technique that had never been done before with two supermassive black holes. And if it had not been done it had been precisely because they had not found a pair as close to us as this one.

However, they believe that this was only the beginning. And it is that so much thanks to VLT, like al hubble space telescope and to ELT, which will begin operating at ESO later this decade, the discovery of these pairs of black holes in galaxies near Earth may become much more common. Perhaps even others are closer than these; but, for now, this finding, which has just been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, can be classified as something unprecedented in the history of astronomy.

Brief review of black holes

Before talking about these two black holes in particular, let’s remember what are black holes.

It is a region of space in which there is a mass concentration so high that a very high gravitational field that does not allow any particle to escape from its interior. Not even light.

The star collapses when it no longer has fuel left and it is very large, a black hole can form

Regarding their origin, we know that they are formed at the end of the life of a star. This metaphorical life begins when a large mass of relatively cool gas it contracts, raising its temperature dramatically. From here, a series of nuclear reactions begin to take place in which the nuclei of atoms of hydrogen present in the star combine with those of an isotope of hydrogen called deuterium. The result is the formation of helium and the release of energy.

These atoms that are grouped together would be the star fuel. But, as with gasoline in a car engine, this is not forever. There comes a time when the deuterium is used up. When this happens, hydrogen begins to react with lithium and other light metals. But these also sell out. Finally, hydrogen passes into helium through a process known as the catalytic reaction of nitrogen and oxygen. And it continues like this until it is the hydrogen that is used up.

At that point, all the hydrogen has turned into helium. We will thus have a red giant, in which the energy is obtained by the nuclear fusion of the helium atoms that have been formed. When there is no other way to obtain energy, the star contracts and forms a White dwarf.

At this point, the fate of the stars will depend on their size. They can be neutron stars, supernovae, or black holes. And it is in the most massive in which a collapse occurs that gives rise to the latter, by generating a kind of well around them.

A very close couple detected thanks to an ESO telescope

When black holes have a very high mass, several million times that of the Sun, they are known as supermassive black holes. It is believed that there could be one at the center of many galaxies, if not all.

The galaxy they are in is 89 million light years from Earth

In the case of the study at hand, scientists had predicted the presence of two massive holes in NGC 7727, a galaxy located at 89 million light years from Earth, in the constellation Aquarius. However, they had not been able to detect them, much less measure them.

However, astrophysics Karina Voggel, from the University of Strasbourg, had an idea to do it. During his time as a student, he had completed a stay at ESO, in which he had learned to use the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE), an instrument that combines the discovery potential of a imaging device with the measurement capabilities of a spectrograph.

Voggel and his team thought that it could be used to analyze the galaxy at hand and, incidentally, if they find black holes, measure its mass by observing how it gravitational attraction they emit affects the stars around them.

And for this they decided to use both the VLT telescope, in which MUSE is located, and the Hubble. Thus, they saw that there were a pair of black holes, whose masses were of 154 million times and 6.3 million times the solar mass. It was him pair of supermassive black holes closest ever detected. And also him closer to each other. That is, the two black holes are so close that, given their size, they could merge with each other in a large hug, giving rise to a single giant black hole.

ESO / Voggel et al.

This has only started

As explained by Voggel in a release, this finding could be the first in a long list. Thanks to MUSE, new pairs of supermassive black holes could be detected in other nearby galaxies. In fact, he calculates that if his predictions come true and the instrument is as useful as he thinks “it could increase the total number of known supermassive black holes in the local Universe. by 30 percent”.

In addition, in a few years MUSE will not be alone, as it will be joined by another instrument, called HARMONI, which will be located in the ELT, another telescope that will be part of the arsenal of the THAT. Ultimately, many black holes are out there waiting to be discovered. We only need the appropriate instruments and, having seen what we have seen, it seems that science is already on the right track to have them.