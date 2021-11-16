They find references to PS4 and PC in the code of SMT V

Despite his ties to PlayStation, Shin Megami Tensei V debuted as an exclusive from Nintendo switch. However, a recent datamine suggests that the new JRPG from Atlus could, eventually, jump to other platforms such as the PlayStation 4 and PC.

Dataminers discovered within the game’s source code references to the PS4 and PC, such as the ability to change the resolution, post-processing, as well as change the resolution of the shadows and the quality of the textures. In the same way, let us remember that this title was also found in the leaks of GeForce Now a few months ago.

Of course, the saga of Shin Megami Tensei has always been part of the history of PlayStation. Although the first two entries were released for the NES, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturnal arrived at PS2 (and was recently remastered for PS4, in addition to the fact that almost all of the spin-offs of Person can be enjoyed in systems of Sony, except for deliveries of Person Q.

Shin Megami Tensei V is now available for Nintendo switch and here you can read our written review.

Editor’s note: Considering that many of the Atlus games are also available on these other two platforms, it is easy to assume that perhaps Shin Megami Tensei V will be no exception. Currently this title is only available on the Switch, but we should not completely rule out the possibility of seeing it on PS4 or PC.

Via: VG247