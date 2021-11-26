The Spanish scientist Mario lebrato was recording near the coasts of Mozambique yet blacktip shark (Carcharhinus melanopterus) just released when he saw something that shocked him. A cannibal fight that ended up with the poor shark half eaten by the jaws of a group of bull sharks (Carcharias taurus). Recording something like this is totally exceptional. But it is even more so if the victim becomes a zombie shark, able to continue swimming in pieces during 20 minutes.

After that time he died, of course. However, it is undeniable that he had great endurance. But, beyond its great strength, is what happened normal? Do sharks eat each other?

The truth is that it is not the first time that something like this has been documented. In fact, there is fossil records about it millions of years old. Both between sharks and between sharks with other marine animals. But it is one of the first times that the images have been captured in all their rawness.

The terrible story of the ‘zombie shark’

The zombie shark, as they have baptized it in The Sun, where the news has been published, is not actually a zombie. It couldn’t be called that because has not awakened from the deadRather, it has powerfully resisted being part of them. But it finally has.

Sharks of his kind come to measure about 1.6 meters, at most 2, and weigh about 13 kilograms. The bull shark is larger, as it can exceed 3 meters in length and weigh almost 160 kilograms on average. In fact, in the case of this zombie shark, in The Sun point out that Lebrato calculated that his opponents could weigh about 300-400 kilograms. Therefore, although both are sharks, it is clear that there is a great difference in size and that, in case of fighting, the blacktip shark he had the chance to lose. It could be seen as cannibalism because they are both sharks, but they are very different.

Mario lebrato

Other examples of cannibalistic fighting between sharks

If we search YouTube we will see a multitude of videos of shark fight, some more realistic than others.

Some fights can be seen between white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias), but the truth is that there are not many graphic documents. In general, it usually occurs between species with a large difference in size, as has happened with this zombie shark.

In 2016, baby shark teeth were found in the fossilized feces of an extinct shark.

For example, the teacher Mark Meekan, from the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences, declared in a media of the oceanic country that usually occurs when some sharks accidentally fall into fishing nets spread by humans. These emit distress signals so that their companions come to rescue them, but sometimes these can be received by other sharks who see a copious and easy to get food there.

And it is not something new either. For instance, in 2016 The remains of baby shark teeth were found in the fossilized feces of an extinct genus of sharks, the Orthacanthus.

Furthermore, they could face other large marine animals, not sharks necessarily. A good example of this is that of A study recently published, in which an old fight between a sperm whale and the largest extinct shark of all time, the megalodon.

The only thing left of that fight is a chachalot tooth, in which you can see three saws that only correspond to the bite of the old king of the seas. According to the scientists’ calculations, the sperm whale must have been about 4 meters long. Quite small, taking into account that today an adult specimen can measure up to 15. As for the megalodon who faced him, it is not possible to know how tall he was, but we do know that these sharks reached reach 18 meters. Therefore, although it is not known who killed whom, it seems clear that the sperm whale was a snack for the great shark.

Would it keep swimming for a while with its body half eaten, like the zombie shark of Mozambique? We do not know. What is clear is that, although the images are shocking, the cannibal fight that can be seen in them is something quite old. As old as several million years.