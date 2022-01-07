An Italian mob boss, who had been on the run for almost 20 years, was finally found thanks to Google Maps and Facebook.

To this day, there are those who still shut down technology and its many benefits, refusing to use social networks, platforms such as DiDi, Uber, Uber Eats, the internet and even a mobile phone.

However, today, in times of Covid-19 and pandemic, digitization has facilitated the process for people to increasingly join digital platforms, social networks and more.

Today, in Mexico there are around 92.01 million people connected to the internet, of which 100 million profiles are active on social networks.

And it is that, beyond that, for example, Facebook, Twitter, or sites like Google have a particular function, the truth is that each of these platforms have multiple tools.

In that sense, Google Maps has been, for many, one of the greatest inventions of recent years; a platform that, without a doubt, has been of great help to those looking for an address, a place (city, country, etc.).

Part of the magic has to do with the fact that, on occasions, we can find several surprises, some pleasant and others not so much.

Now, with information from the BBC, the case of an Italian mafia boss who, after almost 20 years as a fugitive, was found through Google Maps has been released.

His name is Giaocchino Gammino, a 61-year-old man who was already settled in Spain and had even changed his name to “Manuel” to go unnoticed.

In 2002, after being in a prison in Rome, Italy, serving a life sentence for murder, the kingpin escaped and was a fugitive from justice all these years.

A few days ago, it was through Google Maps that they came up with a first clue to find it: a Google Street View image that shows it outside a grocery store.

As a result, an investigation began in which the police began to suspect that the kingpin was in Spain. Once the investigations were underway, Facebook was the social network with which, finally, they were able to find his whereabouts.

According to the investigation, Giaocchino Gammino, in effect, worked in the restaurant “Cocina de Manu”, where he was the chef and was recognized by the authorities thanks to a scar on his neck.

Finally, on December 17 he was arrested and various media began to report him a few days ago, collecting one of his last sentences that have gone around the world: “How did they find me? I didn’t call my family in 10 years, “the capo told the police.

Now read: