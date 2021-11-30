Nov 30, 2021 at 11:55 am CET

EFE

The Mossos d’Esquadra They investigate a homicide in Cerdanyola del Vallès (Barcelona) in which a man died early this Tuesday who was injured and unconscious on a street from this town after receiving multiple shots.

According to the Catalan police, the Mossos received a notice shortly after 08:00 hours this Tuesday that there was a man injured and unconscious and with signs of criminality in a street in Cerdanyola del Vallès.

The Mossos and three units of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) have traveled to the scene of the events, whose health personnel have treated the man, who presented “very serious injuries“from gunshots. Despite the efforts of medical personnel to resuscitate him, he finally died due to the injuries he presented.

Sources close to the case have informed Efe that the deceased person had gunshot wounds after receiving more than one shot.

Agents of the Criminal Investigation Area of ​​the Nord Metropolitan Police Region have taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the events, whose case is under secret proceedings. At the moment, the causes of this homicide are unknown and all hypotheses are open.