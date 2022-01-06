They have leaked the possible plot that Sasha Calle’s Supergirl will have in The Flash movie and… It’s amazing!

There is less and less for the premiere of The FlashBut rumors keep happening day after day. The movie of Dc comics starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti it is going to be an unprecedented event. And, in addition to causing long-awaited returns like the Batman from Michael keaton, will also involve the presentation of Sasha street What Supergirl at DCEU.

Almost nothing is known about the role that Sasha Calle will play in the film. In fact, we know very little, except for the appearance of very important characters. However, new information related to the Kryptonian character and his plot has come to light.

As it has dropped in a veiled way Grace randolph in their social networks, the plot of Supergirl in The Flash would have a strong influence from the history that had Superman in the comic of Flashpoint. We show the tweet in which the insider insists on this idea:

But what does this really mean?

The story of Superman in the Flashpoint comic

To save his mother’s life, Barry Allen travel to the past and change reality, creating a completely different new world. In that world, Kal-El no come to Smallvillebut instead your ship narrows in Metropolis and it is the government who guards the boy. The “Superman Project” then begins. It is an American military program for the purpose of creating super soldiers. And, of course, Kal is called “Subject One.”

In this cold and hostile environment, the young Kryptonian grows up as a lonely, puny, skinny child with serious social difficulties. Only the company, the love and the affection of the general Sam lane, who loves him like a child, and from Krypto (“Subject Two”) make him survive in those military installations.

Maybe the story of The Flash not exactly like that, as is usual in the cinema. For starters, we already know that it will be Supergirl and not Superman. However, a very interesting theory is hovering about the possibility that there is influence from this plot that we have told you in the Muschietti film.

The theory says that some variants of Zod Y Faora in The Man of Steel They would have subdued the Earth to which Sasha Calle’s Supergirl belongs. In this way, Zod and Faora would have locked up Kara zor-el in a superman-style cell in Flashpoint, but without facilities or military projects involved.