Kimberly Loaiza is having so much success internationally, that some haters have taken it upon themselves to hinder the triumphs of the singer and YouTuber. On December 14, unfortunately the new song of the singer of Better alone, whose launch was planned for December 17.

Annoyed, Kimberly decided to break the silence and send a message to all those who seek to sabotage her work.

Kimberly sends strong message to haters who leaked her new song

Kimberly Loaiza was nowhere near announcing the big release of her new musical single, Ya No Somos, but once again, the haters ruined her plans and leaked her song ahead of time. Through Instagram, the Lindura Mayor gave the difficult news and asked for the support of her followers so that her new project does not lose strength. In addition, it exploded against all those who say that it looks “fat” in the video clip of the song.

“I want to tell you that indeed my song had to come out on December 17, but it leaked and the haters for sabotaging my work for the millionth time shared it everywhere possible to take away the strength of my release,” wrote Kim.

The YouTuber also faced the comments of those netizens who said that she looks “fat”, noting that at that time she was pregnant with Juanito, in addition to adding “And if I’m fat, what is the problem with the bodies?”

