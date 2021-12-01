They filter the existence of a portable console made by Qualcomm and Razer

More and more companies see potential not only in the publication of video games, but also in the development of consoles. For example, this same year we learned that Valve will launch its Steam Deck laptop to access the libraries linked to our Steam accounts and now circulates that Qualcomm and Razer also developed a laptop.

The information was leaked by videocardz.com, portal that was made of some slideshow focused on the products of 2022 that will have processors Snapdragon.

The particularity is that one of the referred processors, Snapdragon g3x, is designed for mobile devices and is promoted as “The place to play all your games”, under the note that the machine that protects it was created together with Razer.

Among the filtered images, one stands out showing the portable platform in question, being held by a person.

The image is not a photo of the actual product, but an illustration that shows that the platform resembles what Valve is doing with Steam Deck, that is, a elongated laptop to play anywhere.

Another image specifies that the machine will boast OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR, a 6000 mAh battery, ergonomic and haptic add-ons, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Snapdragon Sound.

It is important to note that the same filtered images refer to the machine being a development kit for laptops, that is, it will probably never go on sale and only remain as a reference of what Qualcomm and Razer they want to do in terms of gaming devices.

On the other hand, since last year it is becoming clear that Razer has a concern to fully impact the gaming on the go experience and a reflection of this are the controllers Kishi which he released for iOS and Android.