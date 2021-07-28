There is a video that they have leaked from the filming of Black Panther 2 that gives clues about the farewell that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) will have at Marvel Studios.

The Marvel Studios movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) Filming began in June, but the first leaks have already appeared. That is why we have been able to see a video that shows the throne room that will have a tribute to the fallen hero.

Here we leave the video to you.

In the columns there is something written but it is in the language of Wakanda, but thanks to the revelation of Shuri’s files we can decipher what it says and obviously it is a tribute to the king who is no longer there.

Although some letters are hidden by cameras and lights, in the inscriptions you can read:

REST IN POWER

KING T’CHALLA

OUR HEROE

IT WAS AN HONOR

WAKANDA FOREVER

This is Marvel Studios’ way of saying goodbye to Black panther Y Chadwick boseman, although he will receive all the honors and probably the character will also have a funeral. Furthermore, this indicates that even though the reign was brief, its impact will be very great. Especially because he wanted to open Wakanda to the world to be able to grant its technology to improve the lives of the planet’s inhabitants.

What will the movie be about?

For now there are few details of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but we know that the African country will have to choose a new hero to protect it and there are several very interesting candidates such as Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Erik killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) returning from the dead and redeeming himself or even some new character that they will present in this installment of Marvel Studios. For now, all the rumors suggest that Wakanda will conflict with Atlantis, so we could also get to see Namor, which would be quite spectacular.

Hopefully they will give us more details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film that will be released on July 8, 2022.