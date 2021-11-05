They filter everything from Battlefield 2042: size, dates and more details

They filter everything from Battlefield 2042, file size, preload dates, and version details for PS5, we share the information with you.

File size leaked from Battlefield 2024 and it is smaller than we expected. According to the information published in Twitter on the account PlayStation Game Size, the PS5 version of Battlefield 2024 will require 42,389 GB in the United States and 42,717 GB in Europe.

It can be assumed that the file size on other platforms will not be dramatically different. The Twitter account also notes that the file sizes listed do not have a patch scheduled. for day one, which might increase the file size a bit.

The version information for Battlefield 2024 PS5 have also been posted on Twitter and included preload details for players of PS5, saying that players with the standard version will be able to start preloading on November 17 for the November 19 release.

While the players who have reserved the Gold or Ultimate edition can start preloading on November 10 for a November 12 release. While it was only confirmed for the PS5, these dates will presumably be the same across all platforms.

PlayStation Game Size also added that players who access the trial version of Battlefield 2024 on November 12 through subscriptions of Xbox Game Pass or EA Play They will not be eligible for the November 10 preload.