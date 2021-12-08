In recent years, the occasional rumor had dropped us possible existence of a new Splinter Cell, a successful saga that after so long it seems that it could return to the ring. Although, the expectations of the fans were not very high, until a little over a month ago, the reputed and reliable journalist Tom Henderson, leaked that Ubisoft would have given the green light to the new Splinter Cell that could be announced in 2022, a news that satisfied all the fans of this incredible franchise.

Although it is not yet official, reliable sources have already confirmed that the new Splinter Cell is in an initial phase of production, and that it would be released sooner rather than later for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. In addition, this new game from the iconic Sam Fisher would serve as a means to win back fans and rehabilitate Ubisoft’s image, following reports of discrimination, harassment and hatred. While awaiting a possible announcement in 2022, they have now leaked more details of the new Splinter Cell that would have similarities with Halo Infinite and Assassin’s Creed.

One more time, Tom henderson has been in charge of revealing more details about this long-awaited new Splinter Cell. Henderson claims his sources described the game to him as “a stealth version of Assassin’s Creed with an open world similar to Halo Infinite«. So it looks like the new Splinter Cell would be open world, with closed linear missions and being much more stealthy than the old Assassin’s Creed. The supposed game design would be a pretty big change from the original Splinter Cell games that focused more on story elements and linear levels. But in these moments that they run and being Ubisoft the one in charge, it does not take us by surprise.