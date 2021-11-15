Some Subway consumers have questioned the ingredients in one of the store’s products, specifically the tuna sandwich.

According to a series of tests, Subway’s tuna mix has everything but tuna.

In the United States, they have filed a class action lawsuit against Subway, promoted by the restaurant chain’s own consumers.

Some Subway consumers have questioned the ingredients in one of the store’s products, specifically the tuna sandwich, which, according to recent findings, has everything but tuna.

According to information that has been leaked in various media, of a total of 20 tuna samples from the restaurant chain, 19 of them contained animal proteins such as chicken, pork or cattle.

The latest lawsuit that has been released in this case was filed last Monday in the United States District Court, in California, according to a publication by The Washington Post.

It is not a lawsuit, but a set of complaints that, ultimately, are putting the brand in check, which, however, has classified consumer complaints as “inappropriate”.

Faced with such lawsuits, Subway has defended its tuna mix, stating that it is a “high-quality” product, while the company’s lawyers called the lawsuits “reckless and inappropriate.”

Until before the last complaint, Subway had gotten away with it. In fact, a federal judge claimed that one of the lawsuits presented insufficient evidence.

However, the most recent complaint is presenting a series of DNA tests carried out by the Barber lab, from the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology of the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), which found that of 20 samples analyzed, 19 did not contain any tuna DNA sequences and, on the contrary, did present detectable DNA sequences chicken, while 11 of the 20 samples had DNA from pig and seven from beef.

“The defendants do not take sufficient measures to control or prevent the known risks of adulteration of their tuna products. They actively perpetuate the actions and steps that encourage mixing or allow ingredients other than tuna to be introduced into the products, ”mentions part of the lawsuit.

For its part, since the beginning of this year, Subway has been defending its products in court and public opinion, despite the evidence that there is indeed adulteration in the company’s tuna mixes.

It should be noted that this is not the only lawsuit that has been filed against Subway; Last year in Ireland, a Supreme Court ruling concluded that the bread used by the chain in that country could not be legally called “bread” due to its high sugar content.

