Season 6 and last of Lucifer is approaching, and the released images invite a hilarious wave of memes.

If anything Lucifer was missing from his successful run on pay TV and on-demand services, they were memes. Well, that part is also covered thanks to a series of new images that were released on the official Netflix Geeked social networks.

In the aforementioned photos, we see the star of the show, Tom Ellis holds an image of a figure of an angel made in the drawing technique commonly known as “stick-ball”, referring to childish lines. (By the way, it is already a common joke on the show that the former King of Hell’s lack of drawing talent is).

In the second image, he is dressed in the white tuxedo from the teaser trailer, standing next to Detective Carol Corbett holding a gun. Finally, the third frame is the most intriguing, as it features Dan Espinoza, who died last season and is presumed to be in hell. In the same shot, Amenadiel appears dressed as a police officer.

Lucifer’s photos give rise to memes on social networks

The same official account has given rise to memes by intervening two of the images they posted. The first is where we see Dan close to Amenadiel, in which they have used the mechanism of comparison with a third discordant element so common in memes.

Beyond the memes and focusing on what is coming for Lucifer, although the sketch he is holding in his hands in the first image seems simplistic, it may suggest some details of the plot, making us wonder which of his brothers the former King of the World is hunting. Underworld.

The photo also set the path for making memes with Lucifer and his sheet of paper, replacing the angel squiggle with various texts or images and then providing a template for fans to make their own.

Season 6 of Lucifer will arrive on September 10 and will star Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as the angel Amenadiel, and Lesley-Ann Brandt as the demon Mazikeen.

