they fear it will impact Pemex operations

To prevent the spread of the omicron variant of covid-19 from affecting the normal development of the business, Pemex announced a daily plan of nasopharyngeal examinations to detect cases of coronavirus among its employees.

The objective is to avoid massive infections so that the disease does not affect the company’s ability to operate.

It also involves the subsidiaries of Petróleos Mexicanos.

The program will be carried out by the Medical Prevention Management of the state company and includes everything from the platforms and fields, to the refining complexes, the regional offices and the offices of the Executive Tower of Pemex.

The covid in Pemex

Until before Christmas, Pemex had registered 55,420 people with respiratory symptoms compatible with covid and carried out 45,470 tests.

Through the tests confirmed by PCR and the clinical epidemiological link, Pemex detected almost 27 thousand cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in its facilities, both among employees, as well as among retirees and relatives of oil tankers.

Of that total, almost 23,100 were discharged and 3,157 deaths were registered.

These numbers have prompted Pemex to prevent infections from spreading now with the omicron variant based on new nasopharyngeal tests.

In its latest report to investors, corresponding to the third period of fiscal year 2021, Pemex acknowledges that “the coronavirus outbreak had and could continue to have a very adverse effect on the business, on the results of operations and the financial situation.”

Part of the strategy of the oil company includes alternate shifts as “bubbles” and the facilitation of remote work for those employees who can do it, publishes this Wednesday, December 29 The universal.

The situation is no less, in the same report, Pemex says that “if the impact of the health crisis continues for an extended period, it could negatively affect the ability of the business to operate in the manner and within the terms provided for in its Business plan“. He assures that it could “make fall the income, the value of the inventories, exchange losses and the deterioration of assets”.

What is sought with the tests is that “they ensure the timely detection of cases that meet the operational definition of suspects for covid, and prevent or reduce its spread.”